UNHCR: Funding Cuts Threaten Health Of Nearly 13 Million Displaced People

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2025 | 06:00 PM

UNHCR: Funding cuts threaten health of nearly 13 million displaced people

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) GENEVA, 28th March, 2025 (WAM) – Without adequate resources, an estimated 12.8 million displaced people, including 6.3 million children, could be left without life-saving health interventions in 2025, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency warned today.

‘’The current humanitarian funding crisis, exacerbated by declining health spending in hosting countries, is affecting the scope and quality of public health and nutrition programmes for refugees and host communities, disrupting access to essential services and increasing the risk of disease outbreaks, malnutrition, untreated chronic conditions and mental health issues,'' said UNHCR’s Public Health Chief Dr.

Allen Maina at press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva today.

‘’When support for refugee health care is cut, refugees will be forced to pay from their own pockets – but they do not have the funds – and will face challenges accessing already strained public services, overwhelming local clinics and hospitals.''

‘’ With funding cuts also affecting water supply systems, sanitation facilities, and waste management, outbreaks of infectious diseases such as cholera, dysentery, hepatitis and malaria could threaten large populations, with deadly consequences. The funding reduction could significantly reverse progress in HIV responses in humanitarian settings,‘’ Dr. Maina added.

