UNHCR, HAI sign agreement worth US$600,000 to support refugees,IDPs in Niger

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2019) The UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR, and Human Appeal International, HAI, have signed a joint agreement worth US$600,000 to provide funding for housing projects in support of refugees and internally displaced people, IDPs, in Niger, many of whom are currently living in make shift informal settlements.

The agreement was signed in Geneva by Khalid Khalifa, Regional Representative of UNHCR in the GCC and Dr. Khalid AbdulWahab Al Khaja, CEO of the Ajman-based Human Appeal International.

This contribution will allow for the construction of environmental friendly housing units under the supervision and execution of UNHCR to cater for the needs of refugees and internally displaced people in Niger.

"HAI is a valued partner of UNHCR. The generous contribution made by Human Appeal International will make a significant difference to the lives of some of the most desperate displaced families in Niger by providing them with more humane and dignified living conditions," said Khaled Khalifa.

Commenting on the agreement signing, Dr. Al Khaja said, "HAI is concerned with the plight of refugees and internally displaced people living in dire conditions around the world. Through it’s multiple offices around the world, HAI works on assessing and responding to their needs. This agreement is in line with the great work carried out by the United Arab Emirates and its efforts to support the needs of displaced people globally in sectors such as education and health."

This is the second cooperation between HAI and UNHCR this year to support people who have been forcibly displaced. In May of this year, HAI donated US$272,000 to support UNHCR projects in Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq.

Niger currently hosts more than 118,000 refugees mostly originating from Nigeria and Mali, and more than 174,000 internally displaced persons, as of April 2019.