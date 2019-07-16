UNHCR: UAE contribution helps assist nearly 133,000 Rohingya refugees

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2019) The UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR, in Bangladesh has assisted nearly 133,000 Rohingya refugees through an integrated nutrition project thanks to generous financial support from the United Arab Emirates.

The project, which was managed and implemented by UNHCR and partners in Bangladesh, aimed to address malnutrition among vulnerable Rohingya refugees living in camps and new settlements located in the areas of Ukhia and Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar District, south of Bangladesh. Amongst those assisted through the project, were 78,000 adult women and children.

The contribution from the UAE, worth AED7.35 million (US$2 million), to support "Emergency nutrition for Rohingya women and children refugees in Bangladesh" allowed UNHCR and partners to significantly scale up its nutrition programmes; from three centres prior to the August 2017 influx to 31 centres by the end of 2018.

This includes efforts to establish, equip, and activate 22 health facilities including Outpatient Therapeutic Feeding Programmes, OTPs, and Blanket Supplementary Feeding Programmes for children under five years old and pregnant and lactating women.

The influx of refugees into the district has put immense strain on one of Bangladesh’s most impoverished areas where malnutrition and food insecurity are at crisis levels and poverty already well above Bangladesh’s national average.

Through this programme, UNHCR was able to put in place a number of life-saving malnutrition prevention interventions to treat severe and moderate malnutrition. Around 600 community nutrition outreach volunteers were recruited and trained to advocate for healthy eating and regular nutrition screening and to provide referral and follow-up on children already enrolled in nutrition programs. A total of 17,193 children aged 6 to 59 months were admitted for treatment and follow up.

"The UAE is a valued supporter of UNHCR in a number of humanitarian crises around the world including in Bangladesh, where Rohingya refugees are living in really desperate conditions," Khaled Khalifa, UNHCR Regional Representative to the GCC, said. "In this instance, the support provided by the UAE contributed to the betterment of the overall nutrition situation among the Rohingya refugees living in the Cox’s Bazar refugee camps and settlements.

" He added.

For his part, Sultan Al Shamsi, UAE's Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development, said that the UAE is committed to supporting efforts to respond to humanitarian crises worldwide, especially those resulting from conflict and natural disasters, whether through direct response or in partnership with international organizations and UN agencies.

The support from the UAE to UNHCR was for the implementation of the project to provide emergency nutritional support for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, with a focus on women and children. While expressing the UAE’s appreciation for the work of UNHCR in responding to humanitarian crises globally, Al Shamsi said that the UAE will continue to provide support to Rohingya refugees, especially women and children, as they are believed to be most affected in such situations.

According to a survey conducted in October and November 2018, there was a significant reduction in Global Acute Malnutrition in the new refugee settlements from 19.3 percent in November 2017 falling to 11.0 percent in November 2018.

Since August 25, 2017, more than 900,000 people, including 497,751 children, have been forced to flee Myanmar's Rakhine State and seek safety in Bangladesh. Despite extensive efforts to respond to the needs of the Rohingya refugees, camps remain at risk of communicable disease outbreaks due to low immunisation rates, high population density, and poor access to clean water, sanitation, and other facilities.

UNHCR has since then shipped 1,741 metric tons of emergency life-saving aid from its stockpile warehouse in Dubai to Bangladesh – including blankets, plastic sheeting, sleeping mats, family tents, plastic rolls, kitchen sets, jerry cans, and buckets.

The shipments were collectively valued at $7.8 million – to assist over 466,000 refugees. A significant portion of this aid was supported by the UAE government through the International Humanitarian City in Dubai, with nearly 740 metric tons of emergency aid valued at $3.255 million, to assist 323,835 refugees.