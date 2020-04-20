UNHCR, UNICEF say forcibly displaced children need more support than ever during COVID-19 pandemic

GENEVE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2020) Millions of children around the world have been driven from their homes and across borders by conflict, violence and other forms of harm â€“ including 12.7 million refugees and 1.1 million asylum seekers.

In a joint statement Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director, and Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, said, "With the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the needs of refugee children have become even more acute. Meeting those needs is key to safeguarding both their wellbeing today and future potential.

"Displaced children are among those with the most limited access to prevention services, testing, treatment and other essential support. In addition, the pandemic and containment measures are likely to have negative consequences for their safety and education, which were precarious even before the outbreak of the disease."

They added, "The pandemic risks turning back hard-won gains that had been made in expanding access to protection, healthcare and education for refugee children globally.

"We cannot let this happen.

At a time when needs for support and attention multiply, the pandemic response must include clear commitments to the protection and wellbeing of forcibly displaced children."

"As UNHCR and UNICEF, we are committed to do more and better in this crisis and beyond for refugee children, their families and communities, and those who host them.

"This commitment aligns with our new initiative â€“ the Blueprint for joint action â€“ launched by our two organisations in January 2020 to expand refugee childrenâ€™s access to protection, education, water and sanitation services in a first group of priority countries," accoridng to the joint statement.

They concluded, "UNHCR and UNICEF collaborate in more than 40 countries around the world and we are working together to see commitments made for children under the Global Compact for Refugees realised. We will continue to provide the best possible support to all refugee children during the COVID pandemic and beyond, and we urge governments and the international community to join us in these efforts."