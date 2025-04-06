UNICEF Announces Closure Of 21 Malnutrition Treatment Centres In Gaza
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2025 | 04:00 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2025) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) spokesperson Kazem Abu Khalaf announced on Sunday the closure of approximately 21 malnutrition treatment centres in Gaza due to Israel’s resumption of the aggression and the recent evacuation orders issued for areas where these centres were operating, WAFA news agency reported.
In a press statement, Abu Khalaf explained that UNICEF is awaiting a report from the special body tasked with assessing food security in Gaza to present the findings.
He further emphasised that Israel continues to block the crossings into Gaza, preventing the entry of humanitarian aid, medical supplies, nutritional supplements, and other essential materials for the 35th consecutive day.
Yesterday, UNICEF declared that over one million children in Gaza have been deprived of life-saving assistance for more than a month. The organisation condemned the ongoing Israeli blockade, calling it a violation of international humanitarian law with devastating consequences for children.
UNICEF also confirmed that it has thousands of aid parcels waiting to be delivered to Gaza and stressed that they must be allowed entry immediately. Additionally, the organisation reported that complementary food supplies for infants in Gaza have run out, and only enough ready-to-use milk remains to feed 400 children for a month.
