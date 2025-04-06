Open Menu

UNICEF Announces Closure Of 21 Malnutrition Treatment Centres In Gaza

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2025 | 04:00 PM

UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatment centres in Gaza

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2025) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) spokesperson Kazem Abu Khalaf announced on Sunday the closure of approximately 21 malnutrition treatment centres in Gaza due to Israel’s resumption of the aggression and the recent evacuation orders issued for areas where these centres were operating, WAFA news agency reported.

In a press statement, Abu Khalaf explained that UNICEF is awaiting a report from the special body tasked with assessing food security in Gaza to present the findings.

He further emphasised that Israel continues to block the crossings into Gaza, preventing the entry of humanitarian aid, medical supplies, nutritional supplements, and other essential materials for the 35th consecutive day.

Yesterday, UNICEF declared that over one million children in Gaza have been deprived of life-saving assistance for more than a month. The organisation condemned the ongoing Israeli blockade, calling it a violation of international humanitarian law with devastating consequences for children.

UNICEF also confirmed that it has thousands of aid parcels waiting to be delivered to Gaza and stressed that they must be allowed entry immediately. Additionally, the organisation reported that complementary food supplies for infants in Gaza have run out, and only enough ready-to-use milk remains to feed 400 children for a month.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Gaza Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatm ..

UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatment centres in Gaza

3 minutes ago
 UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow

UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow

3 minutes ago
 Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai

Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fib ..

Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fiber Optic Cable at Middle East ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA expands electricity distribution network to m ..

DEWA expands electricity distribution network to meet growing demand

2 hours ago
 Emirate of Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in ensuring ..

Emirate of Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in ensuring comprehensive care for women, ..

2 hours ago
Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbrea ..

Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbreaking advancements in AI, compu ..

2 hours ago
 OPEC Fund approves over US$600 million in new fina ..

OPEC Fund approves over US$600 million in new financing to strengthen connectivi ..

2 hours ago
 Myanmar honours UAE SAR team in appreciation of it ..

Myanmar honours UAE SAR team in appreciation of its humanitarian efforts followi ..

3 hours ago
 Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,471

Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,471

6 hours ago
 12 dead as significant severe weather, flash flood ..

12 dead as significant severe weather, flash flooding tear through parts of US

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East