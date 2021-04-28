(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2021) The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund ( UNICEF) has commended the support provided by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for combatting COVID-19 and safely resuming immunisation activities against polio and other deadly childhood diseases.

"The leadership and unwavering support from His Highness Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE is helping countries fight COVID-19 and safely resume immunisation activities against polio and other deadly childhood diseases," the Fund tweeted today.

The UAE has always been at the forefront of efforts through its initiatives and field work under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who made the concept of ‘reaching the last mile’ a top priority of the UAE’s Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The UAE was also able to translate this trend in the spirit of collective responsibility into a rapid response as it started to ship and deliver medical aid and equipment for various uses, and most importantly, the urgent distribution of vaccines through the Coalition of Hope.

Within this context, the UAE has sent 2000 tonnes of medical aid to 130 countries, as part of its endeavor to spread the values of goodness, cooperation and solidarity among people.

Last year, the UAE-Pakistan Assistance Programme (UAE PAP) announced that 508,092,472 doses of polio vaccine were administered to more than 86 million children in Pakistan over seven years, under the UAE Polio Vaccination Campaign carried out in Pakistan from 2014 to the end of 2020.