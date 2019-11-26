(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2019) El Tayeb Adam, Representative of UNICEF Gulf Area Office, has praised the visit of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood last week to the Emirates Camp for Syrian Refugees in Jordan.

"We appreciate the visit of UNICEF's strategic partner in UAE, the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, to the Emirates Syrian Refugee Camp in Jordan and its positive impact on the anti-bullying training courses they conducted during their visit targeting children, school staff, and families," he said.

In the meantime, Dr. Howard Taylor, Executive Director, End Violence Global Partnership, has hailed the leading efforts made by the H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, supporting children's rights and ensuring their social welfare in the UAE and across the world.

"Globally, one in three students experience bullying by their peers in school. There is an urgent need to strengthen prevention and response mechanisms and shift social norms in and through schools so that all children, especially the most vulnerable, can learn and develop the skills and confidence they need to lead healthy and prosperous lives," he said.

"I commend the United Arab Emirates, the first End Violence Pathfinding country in the Gulf region, for investing in bullying prevention programs in the Emirati School of the Emirati Red Crescent Syrian refugee camp located in Jordan. This is an important contribution and goes to the heart of Safe to Learn, a five year initiative dedicated to ending violence in and through schools," he added.