UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNICEF Representative Congratulates UAE’s Leadership, People, Children On Emirati Children’s Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 08:00 PM

UNICEF Representative congratulates UAE’s leadership, people, children on Emirati Children’s Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2021) Al Tayyeb Adam, Representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in the Gulf Region, expressed his happiness to the UAE’s leadership, people and children at the country’s Emirati Children’s Day celebrations.

In his statement on the occasion, Adam stressed that children’s rights are necessary, indivisible and of equal importance, noting that the right of children to play is as important as their rights to health, education, participation and protection.

Emirati Children’s Day reminds everyone to continue supporting the efforts aimed at ensuring the rights of all children in the UAE, he added.

"The UAE has set an example to be emulated of determination and achievements for children, not only for children today but also for future children, through the launch of sustainable programmes that will benefit them in the years to come," Adam said.

"We are very proud of our work, at UNICEF, for children in the UAE and our cooperation with all our partners in the country, most notably the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, UNICEF’s strategic partner, as well as the General Women’s Union (GWU), under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the GWU, Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF)," he further added.

"In recent years, we successfully launched many programmes related to children’s health, education, protection and participation. On behalf of UNICEF, I congratulate all children in the UAE on their national day," he said in conclusion.

Related Topics

United Nations Education UAE Women Family All

Recent Stories

DP World JV completes first 10,000 container moves ..

21 minutes ago

No fee increase at Dubai schools for 2021-22 acade ..

37 minutes ago

CBUAE’s Targeted Economic Support Scheme marks o ..

1 hour ago

Public Prosecution highlights potential punishment ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed Al Hashemi of Majid Al Futtaim named World ..

1 hour ago

DMCC welcomes ‘The Place Business Centre’ to i ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.