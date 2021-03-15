UNICEF Representative congratulates UAE’s leadership, people, children on Emirati Children’s Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2021) Al Tayyeb Adam, Representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in the Gulf Region, expressed his happiness to the UAE’s leadership, people and children at the country’s Emirati Children’s Day celebrations.

In his statement on the occasion, Adam stressed that children’s rights are necessary, indivisible and of equal importance, noting that the right of children to play is as important as their rights to health, education, participation and protection.

Emirati Children’s Day reminds everyone to continue supporting the efforts aimed at ensuring the rights of all children in the UAE, he added.

"The UAE has set an example to be emulated of determination and achievements for children, not only for children today but also for future children, through the launch of sustainable programmes that will benefit them in the years to come," Adam said.

"We are very proud of our work, at UNICEF, for children in the UAE and our cooperation with all our partners in the country, most notably the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, UNICEF’s strategic partner, as well as the General Women’s Union (GWU), under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the GWU, Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF)," he further added.

"In recent years, we successfully launched many programmes related to children’s health, education, protection and participation. On behalf of UNICEF, I congratulate all children in the UAE on their national day," he said in conclusion.