UNICEF Representative To Sudan: 'I Witnessed World’s Largest Humanitarian Crisis'
Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2025 | 08:15 PM
GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2025) “I saw homes destroyed, children displaced, and lives uprooted.” With these powerful words, UNICEF Representative to Sudan, Sheldon Yett, opened his account of a journey that took him from Port Sudan to Aj Jazeera and Khartoum — a journey through the heart of what he described as “the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.”
Speaking at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Yett recounted scenes of devastation: looted warehouses, flattened buildings, overwhelmed health centres, and neighbourhoods crowded with families forced to flee. His message was clear — the situation in Sudan is not only dire, it is deteriorating fast, especially for the most vulnerable: children and their families.
“Over the past week, I travelled from Port Sudan to Aj Jazeera and Khartoum States, witnessing the impact that this crisis – the world’s largest humanitarian crisis – is having on children and families.
“During the mission, I saw homes, houses, and buildings destroyed. I saw our warehouse in Khartoum looted and reduced to rubble. I saw our humanitarian supplies in that warehouse had been destroyed. I saw communities uprooted and children who had been forced to flee living in overcrowded neighbourhoods."
“Cholera spread rapidly in this neighbourhood. The few functioning health centres and nutrition treatment centres in the area are highly congested and crammed with people,'' he said.
