(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2020) The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund, UNICEF, said it has reached nearly 150 million people, a third of the region's population, with information to help them combat COVID-19 in the middle East and North Africa in the past eight weeks.

"In this day and age, credible information has become lifesaving. We are leaving no stone unturned to reach millions of people in the region on a regular basis and encourage them to engage and play a role in information sharing as a way to combat false news and fake information" said Ted Chaiban, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa in a news release.

UNICEF said it is supporting countries’ efforts across the region, and working closely with the World Health Organisation, WHO, and other partners, to provide accurate information and create opportunities for engagement around COVID-19 symptoms, handwashing and other hygiene practices, healthy eating habits, physical spacing and social distancing, quarantine and isolation guidelines, tips for parents, mental and physical health including practical measures to address anxiety and stress and encouraging messages on physical spacing and staying home where needed.

The organisation stated that the information is being provided in Arabic and other languages spoken in the region including Farsi and Kurdish. Material in local dialects, English, French is available. In addition, information aimed at migrants and expatriate workers is produced available in Hindi, urdu, Tagalog and Bangla.

The information is disseminated through all available media across the region.

This includes local and regional television, radio channels and newspapers, online through special web pages on the internet and on social media including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, LinkedIn and TikTok. In addition, engagement with key influencers is underway with community and religious leaders, health workers and celebrities like actors, musicians and athletes. Printed material and handouts are distributed in pharmacies and grocery shops. Information is attached to humanitarian assistance given to communities in need.

To reach vulnerable families in remote areas especially those with no or limited access to the internet, mobile devices or television, the agency is providing printed material, conducting house-to-house visits and using megaphones in neighbourhoods as well as in places of worship like mosques and churches. UNICEF is encouraging communities to get involved and engaged, through providing feedback and taking action in combating rumours and false information and promoting the messages and information themselves.

"It is critical that people around the region use information coming from credible sources only and that they are able to provide feedback and take part in efforts to combat false news and misinformation. When communities and individuals promote correct information, it builds trust and a sense of collective action and responsibility. We will continue to do everything we can to strengthen the tools to provide parents and children with information to stay well and healthy now and in the future," concluded Chaiban.