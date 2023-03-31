(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2023) BERLIN, 31st March, 2023 (WAM) – Africa is a continent with more than 1.3 billion people and abundant natural resources, yet it only contributes 3% of global GDP and 2% of global manufacturing added value. At the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue, UNIDO Director-General Gerd Müller emphasised the need for global financial solidarity and stronger partnerships to drive sustainable industrial development in African countries.

During the panel discussion on Enhancing African-European Cooperation for a Green Future, Müller highlighted that the world has the necessary solutions and technologies for sustainable development, and UNIDO is a leading global platform for knowledge and technology transfer. He emphasised the importance of win-win situations and closer cooperation, calling for greater financial solidarity to support Africa's development.

Müller also reiterated his call for a Marshall Plan with Africa, emphasising the need for energy, electricity, and hydrogen from Africa for Africa, before satisfying Europe's resource needs.

The Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue serves as a vital forum for global decision-makers to address urgent challenges and establish partnerships in pursuit of an environmentally sound, secure, and affordable global energy transition. Müller took advantage of the opportunity to engage with representatives of member states, including Energy Ministers Omar Paganini from Uruguay and Diego Pardow from Chile, to discuss the acceleration of local industrial production and cooperation on renewables and green hydrogen.

Müller held meetings with important partners to promote stronger collaboration, including Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All and Co-Chair of UN-Energy. During their meeting, they both agreed on the urgent need to ensure access to affordable, reliable, and modern energy services for the millions of people living in sub-Saharan Africa who still lack access to these basic necessities.

With support from the newly opened UNIDO Investment and Technology Promotion Office in Berlin, Müller met with the principals of the two Berlin-based enterprises that won UNIDO Global Call awards for green and innovative technologies and solutions towards net zero in 2021 and 2022 – batteries AMPS GmbH and eeaser GmbH.

UNIDO - as the custodian of SDG9, the UN 2030 Agenda goal on industry, innovation and infrastructure - recognises the crucial need for a global energy transition through the greening of industry. Numerous programmes are already in place to support UNIDO member states, including the Global Programme for Hydrogen in Industry, the Global Network of Regional Sustainable Energy Centres, and the Industrial Deep Decarbonisation Initiative.