UNIDO General Conference begins in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2019) The 18th session of the General Conference of the UN Industrial Development Organisation, UNIDO, began today at the Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

More than 800 ministers, officials and representatives of 170 member countries of the organisation are in attendance at the event which will continue until 7th November to shape the future of global industrial development.

The five-day conference will discuss the role of industry in building a better future, communication and innovation. The conference will be accompanied by an exhibition highlighting UNIDO's global contribution to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

The General Conference is UNIDO’s supreme policy making organ where all member States meet once every two years. It determines the guiding principles and policies of the Organisation, and approves the budget and work programme of UNIDO.

Abu Dhabi has officially been selected to host the 2019 UNIDO General Conference, following a vote by the 53 member states of the Industrial Development board at their 46th annual meeting in Vienna.

The consensus is a testament to the growing confidence in the UAE’s role in shaping the future of manufacturing, and its development of a robust industrial base as part of a national vision for a diversified, knowledge-based, highly productive and competitive economy.

Since becoming a specialised agency in 1985, UNIDO has never hosted the General Conference in the middle East, and only hosted it away from its Vienna headquarters three times: in Bangkok, Thailand (1987), Yaounde, Cameroon (1993), and Lima, Peru (2013) and now in Abu Dhabi.