Unification Day imparts valuable lessons for the nation: Al Rumaithi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) Marking the 44th Unification Day, the UAE Armed Forces Chief of Staff has said that the 6th of May represents a "perpetual moment" in the nation's history.

In a statement to the 'Nation Shield', the UAE's military journal, Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces noted the historical moment during which the Founding Fathers unified the nation's armed forces under one flag on 6th May 1976.

"The decision to unify the armed forces embodies the values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who ensured that our sons and daughters understand the value of our unity," he added.

The unification of the UAE Armed Forces also imparts various values, Al Rumaithi continued, adding that it expressed the country and its citizens' deep sense of loyalty, belonging and patriotism.

The Chief of Staff noted that the unification of the UAE Armed Forces represented the "starting point towards building a modern, equipped and sophisticated military" that not only ensures the security of the UAE's borders; but also assists its foreign policy efforts concerning regional and international peace, stability and security.

The UAE's military prowess continues to advance, said Al Rumaithi, adding that this does not come from a vacuum, but is as a result of continued investment by the UAE leadership to ensure that the armed forces are well equipped with tactical and security technologies, weaponry, operational skillsets.

Al Rumaithi went on to express his pride in the UAE Armed Forces. He highlighted the UAE military personnel's efforts and the pivotal role they played in Yemen, fighting Houthi militias, while also ensuring a humanitarian arm is extended to the people of Yemen.

He said that the 6th of May is not only a celebration of the armed forces’ unification, but also a day that "reaffirms our allegiance to our leadership and the nation, under President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses, Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates."

The 6th of May, Al Rumaithi continued, is also a day during which we, the UAE Armed Forces, renew our oath to protect the homeland, and ensure that the UAE flag continues to fly high.

The UAE Chief of Staff concluded by saying, "May Allah the Almighty protect the UAE and its people, and continue to shower His blessings of peace, security, and prosperity on us all."