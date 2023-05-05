UrduPoint.com

Unification Of Armed Forces A Turning Point In UAE's Journey: UAQ Ruler

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2023 | 12:45 PM

Unification of Armed Forces a turning point in UAE&#039;s journey: UAQ Ruler

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, reiterated that the decision to unify the UAE Armed Forces under one flag and one leadership is a bright turning point in the UAE’s history and a quantum leap founded by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the founding brothers on the 6th of May 1976.

H.H. Sheikh Saud described the decision as one of the most significant as it began the comprehensive modernisation of the Armed Forces.

In a statement to “Nation Shield” on the occasion of the 47th Armed Forces Unification Day, Sheikh Saud said that the unification of the armed forces stems from the unity of purpose, destiny, vision and future that unites the UAE’s people and leadership.

On this occasion, the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain expressed his heartfelt congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; Vice Presidents; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; the citizens of the country and officers and soldiers in our Armed Forces.

UAQ Ruler praised what the country's armed forces have achieved through their readiness and pioneering roles, as today they are considered one of the best-equipped and most advanced armies in the world thanks to the support and follow-up of the country’s wise leadership.

His Highness expressed his pride in the members of the country’s armed forces, stating that the valiant armed forces always seek to maintain the security, stability and peace of the homeland and the region, and extend a helping hand and assistance in championing Arab causes and preserving national, Gulf and Arab security.

Sheikh Saud concluded by recalling the sacrifices of the UAE’s righteous martyrs and prayed to Allah Almighty to have mercy on the martyrs who embodied the heroism of the Armed Forces through their sacrifices.

Related Topics

World Martyrs Shaheed UAE Rashid Saud May From Unity Foods Limited Arab

Recent Stories

UAE Armed Forces Unification Day instills values o ..

UAE Armed Forces Unification Day instills values of belonging among Emiratis: RA ..

29 seconds ago
 DEWA completes all strategic indicators for includ ..

DEWA completes all strategic indicators for including People of Determination in ..

15 minutes ago
 Indian External Affairs welcome Bilawal at SCO sum ..

Indian External Affairs welcome Bilawal at SCO summit in Goa today

39 minutes ago
 Armed Forces Unification Day memorable occasion en ..

Armed Forces Unification Day memorable occasion entrenched in nation&#039;s hist ..

45 minutes ago
 UAE army a source of pride and unity for the natio ..

UAE army a source of pride and unity for the nation, says Fujairah Ruler

45 minutes ago
 Unifying Armed Forces as significant as Founding F ..

Unifying Armed Forces as significant as Founding Fathers’ decision to establis ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.