ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, reiterated that the decision to unify the UAE Armed Forces under one flag and one leadership is a bright turning point in the UAE’s history and a quantum leap founded by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the founding brothers on the 6th of May 1976.

H.H. Sheikh Saud described the decision as one of the most significant as it began the comprehensive modernisation of the Armed Forces.

In a statement to “Nation Shield” on the occasion of the 47th Armed Forces Unification Day, Sheikh Saud said that the unification of the armed forces stems from the unity of purpose, destiny, vision and future that unites the UAE’s people and leadership.

On this occasion, the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain expressed his heartfelt congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; Vice Presidents; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; the citizens of the country and officers and soldiers in our Armed Forces.

UAQ Ruler praised what the country's armed forces have achieved through their readiness and pioneering roles, as today they are considered one of the best-equipped and most advanced armies in the world thanks to the support and follow-up of the country’s wise leadership.

His Highness expressed his pride in the members of the country’s armed forces, stating that the valiant armed forces always seek to maintain the security, stability and peace of the homeland and the region, and extend a helping hand and assistance in championing Arab causes and preserving national, Gulf and Arab security.

Sheikh Saud concluded by recalling the sacrifices of the UAE’s righteous martyrs and prayed to Allah Almighty to have mercy on the martyrs who embodied the heroism of the Armed Forces through their sacrifices.

