Unification of UAE Armed Forces, the second creation of the Union: Mohammed Al Bowardi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2023) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, said the nation’s history had seen many inspiring occasions, especially the decision to unify the UAE Armed Forces, noting that the country’s great leaders have taught everyone the values that make the UAE an icon of giving and a source of inspiration for other countries.

In his speech on the anniversary of the unification of the UAE Armed Forces, published in the Nation Shield magazine, Al Bowardi said:

“On 6th May, 1976, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan chaired the first meeting of the Supreme Defence Council, which issued Resolution No. 1 to unify our land, sea and air forces under one flag and one command. This was like the second creation of the Union. Our Armed Forces have become a symbol of national identity and unity, with a shared vision and distinctive features.

Since that day, our Armed Forces have witnessed significant progress and development, progressing from a traditional force to a modern military force that supports the country’s soft power.

The heroic performance of our Armed Forces in combat, relief and humanitarian missions has become a source of pride for us all, as they are blessed with scientific and military skills, disciplined human conduct that respects values and morals, combat readiness and professional organisation that comes from academic studies.

Military academies provide the Armed Forces with national cadres who are well-trained and qualified in scientific and military areas.

On this precious occasion, on behalf of all Armed Forces recruits, I extend the most sincere greetings and best wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his deputies, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and we reiterate our loyalty to the UAE’s leadership and pledge to continue our efforts, guided by our principles and values and our keenness to raise our country’s flag high in all fields of duty.