Unified Challenge reaches over 5 million steps in two days

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2020) Steps Unified Challenge, launched by Special Olympics to achieve the goal of 52 million steps in 10 days from 19th August, has reached more than five million marks on its second day with the participation of thousands of individuals and organisations from inside and outside of the UAE.

Organised by the Special Olympics UAE and sponsored by the Bin Aziz Group, the ten-day sports event aims to support the International Special Olympics movement and its humanitarian role in serving people with intellectual disabilities and to celebrate the 52nd anniversary of the establishment of this International event.

An event that has contributed since 1968 to changing the lives of millions of People of Determination with intellectual disabilities and their families around the world and has helped different societies to accept and integrate them, the Special Olympics includes so far 6 million athletes and players from 192 countries.

Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Chair of the board of Trustees of the UAE Special Olympics, said, "We are pleased to launch this unique challenge in the UAE and the MENA Region, bringing us all together to achieve 52 million steps within 10 days.

"

She added, "We invite communities of all groups, ages, nationalities, governmental and private firms, individuals and groups to participate and support People of Determination with intellectual challenges and make a difference."

The Steps Unified Challenge is a community solidarity to reach 52 million steps, and gift training bags and home sports equipment to 100 athletes from the UAE Special Olympics, and specialised sports equipment to 10 clubs and centers for People of Determination in the UAE.

The Regional President of the International Special Olympics, Ayman Abdel Wahab said, "Through these steps we will reach an unprecedented record," adding that the main motivation behind the initiative is "giving people with intellectual disabilities a momentum, for them and for us who belong to the Special Olympics, by continuing to work and exerting the utmost effort."

Since the opening of the registration for step unified challenge, more than 4000 participants from many nationalities residing in the UAE and abroad along with Special Olympics players and their families already registered and joined as well as many governmental and private institutions and active sports groups.