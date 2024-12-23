Open Menu

UNIFIL Calls For Accelerating Israeli Withdrawal From Southern Lebanon

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 11:45 PM

UNIFIL calls for accelerating Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) Major General Aroldo Lázaro Sáenz, Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), stressed the importance of expediting progress on the withdrawal of the Israeli army from southern Lebanon and the deployment of the Lebanese army in the region.

This came during his meeting with Najib Mikati, Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister, and General Joseph Aoun, Commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces, at the UNIFIL Eastern Sector headquarters in Ibl al-Saqi.

Both sides also visited the town of Al-Khiyam, which was recently vacated by the Israeli army, with the Lebanese army deploying there with the support of UNIFIL.

A statement issued by the United Nations called on all parties to cease violating Resolution 1701 and to refrain from any actions that could jeopardise the cessation of hostilities and the fragile stability currently prevailing.

The statement reaffirmed UNIFIL's commitment to continue monitoring and reporting violations of Resolution 1701 and to support the return to the cessation of hostilities.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister Army United Nations Progress Lebanon All From

Recent Stories

UNIFIL calls for accelerating Israeli withdrawal f ..

UNIFIL calls for accelerating Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon

5 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Crown Prince issues decision appoin ..

Ras Al Khaimah Crown Prince issues decision appointing private secretary

5 minutes ago
 Press Release from Business Wire: LambdaTest

Press Release from Business Wire: LambdaTest

8 minutes ago
 Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to n ..

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics

8 minutes ago
 Initiating dialogue with Opposition to strengthen ..

Initiating dialogue with Opposition to strengthen democratic system: Coordinator ..

10 minutes ago
 CG COMSTECH inaugurates AI Smart Classrooms

CG COMSTECH inaugurates AI Smart Classrooms

10 minutes ago
European, US markets wobble awaiting Santa rally

European, US markets wobble awaiting Santa rally

10 minutes ago
 Over 3,000 North Korean soldiers killed, wounded i ..

Over 3,000 North Korean soldiers killed, wounded in Kursk: Zelensky

10 minutes ago
 PTI to bring proposals in next dialogue session: R ..

PTI to bring proposals in next dialogue session: Rana Sanaullah

10 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundatio ..

50 minutes ago
 Cyclone Chido death toll rises to 120 in Mozambiqu ..

Cyclone Chido death toll rises to 120 in Mozambique

48 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree establishing Dub ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree establishing Dubai Resilience Centre

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East