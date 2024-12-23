UNIFIL Calls For Accelerating Israeli Withdrawal From Southern Lebanon
Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 11:45 PM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) Major General Aroldo Lázaro Sáenz, Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), stressed the importance of expediting progress on the withdrawal of the Israeli army from southern Lebanon and the deployment of the Lebanese army in the region.
This came during his meeting with Najib Mikati, Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister, and General Joseph Aoun, Commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces, at the UNIFIL Eastern Sector headquarters in Ibl al-Saqi.
Both sides also visited the town of Al-Khiyam, which was recently vacated by the Israeli army, with the Lebanese army deploying there with the support of UNIFIL.
A statement issued by the United Nations called on all parties to cease violating Resolution 1701 and to refrain from any actions that could jeopardise the cessation of hostilities and the fragile stability currently prevailing.
The statement reaffirmed UNIFIL's commitment to continue monitoring and reporting violations of Resolution 1701 and to support the return to the cessation of hostilities.
