UNIFIL expresses concern over Israeli violations in South Lebanon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2024 | 11:30 PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2024) The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has expressed deep concern over the continued destruction carried out by the Israeli military in residential areas, agricultural lands, and road networks in South Lebanon, which constitutes a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

UNIFIL called for the immediate cessation of any actions that threaten the fragile cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel.

In a statement issued today (Thursday), the international mission reminded all parties of their obligations, including the full implementation of Resolution 1701 and the need to address outstanding issues.

The statement urged Lebanon and Israel to utilise the newly established mechanism agreed upon as part of their understanding.

UNIFIL reiterated its ongoing efforts to press the Israeli military for a timely withdrawal, the deployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces in South Lebanon, and the comprehensive implementation of Resolution 1701 as a pathway to peace.

It noted that it is working closely with the Lebanese Armed Forces while accelerating efforts to recruit and redeploy forces in the south.

The mission also affirmed its readiness to support both countries in fulfilling their commitments and monitoring progress. This includes ensuring that the area south of the Litani River remains free from armed personnel, assets, or weapons, except those of the Government of Lebanon and UNIFIL, and respecting the Blue Line.

UNIFIL concluded its statement by pledging that its peacekeepers will continue to carry out their mandated duties, including monitoring all violations of Resolution 1701 and reporting them to the UN Security Council.

