Union Association for Human Rights supports local, international measures to combat Islamophobia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) The Union Association for Human Rights (UAHR) has affirmed its support for local and international measures aimed at combating Islamophobia, commending the United Arab Emirates' civilised approach in promoting the voice of moderation and addressing religious discrimination, violence against islam, and the desecration of holy books.

Marking the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, observed annually on 15th March, the association praised the resolutions adopted by the United Nations and the international community to counter Islamophobia, hate speech, extremism, and religious intolerance.

In a statement obtained by the Emirates news Agency (WAM) today, the association highlighted the UAE's relentless efforts, alongside its partners in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, to curb hate speech. These efforts culminated in the United Nations Security Council's adoption of Resolution 2686 on 15th June 2023, marking the first time the Council acknowledged that hate speech could lead to extremism and conflicts.

"The UAE has consistently taken a leading and clear stance against Islamophobia, advocating tolerance and rejecting hatred," the association stated, adding that the historic meeting between His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, in Abu Dhabi in February 2019, along with the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity, stands as one of the most significant global milestones in this regard.

The association further noted that the UAE has enacted legislation to counter hatred, including Federal Law No.

34 of 2023 on Combating Discrimination, Hatred, and Extremism, which prohibits offences against religions, prophets, holy scriptures, and places of worship, and criminalises actions associated with religious contempt.

The country has also launched global awards to promote peace, such as the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for World Peace, the UAE International Award for Poets of Peace, the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Tolerance Award.

The statement also highlighted the UAE's success in eliminating hate speech through the establishment of key institutions, including the National Counselling Centre in 2019, the Sawab Centre in 2015 to support the international coalition in its fight against terrorism, the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence in 2016, and the Muslim Council of Elders in Abu Dhabi in 2014 to foster peace in the Islamic world.

Additionally, the UAE founded the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies to address ideological and sectarian challenges and inaugurated Hedayah - The International Center of Excellence For Countering Extremism and Violent Extremism in 2012.

The UAHR noted that in 2024, the UAE hosted the Global Alliance for Tolerance Summit, which resulted in the issuance of the Joint Global Call for Tolerance and Coexistence. The country also organised the International Conference on the Dialogue of Civilisations and Tolerance, which emphasised the importance of respecting civilisational differences and launched the "Champions of Tolerance" programme to empower women and enhance their role in spreading the values of tolerance and coexistence.