Union Coop donates AED1 million to ’10 million meals’ campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2020) The Union Coop announced the donation of AED1 million to provide 125,000 meals to communities affected by COVID-19 outbreak in the UAE, as part of the ’10 million meals’ campaign, launched on Sunday.

In a statement, Khalid Humaid bin Theban, Executive Chairman of the Union Cooperative said supporting the ’10 million meals’ campaign complements similar social programmes and initiatives that the hypermarket chain executes all year long. Every year, Union Coop allocates efforts to support vital sectors like healthcare, SMEs and people of determination. "The ’10 million meals’ campaign reflects the values of tolerance, coexistence and giving that we have always seen as integral part of the UAE."

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced on Sunday the launch of the ’10 million meals’ campaign to provide food support to families and individuals affected by the Covid-19 pandemic that left many facing unemployment and income reductions.

The campaign is led by his wife Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the board of Trustees of UAE Food Bank.

The overarching Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) will oversee the ’10 million meals’ campaign in collaboration with the Social Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19.

Individuals and entities can make financial or in-kind donations to provide food assistance to people in need as part of the ’10 million meals’ campaign.

Donors can purchase a preferred number of meals online at www.10millionmeals.ae to be distributed to disadvantaged individuals and families across the country. They can also donate via SMS (Etisalat and Du) to numbers listed on the website.

Donors can make a transfer to ’10 million meals’ campaign bank account at Dubai Islamic Bank with IBAN no.:AE430240001580857000001.

For in-kind contributions, donors have the chance to provide packaged or canned food supplies or arrange food parcels for distribution through directly contacting the campaign’s organizing team on the toll-free number 8004006.