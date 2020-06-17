UrduPoint.com
Union Coop Implements Commercial Centre In Al Bada'a, Dubai

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 08:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2020) Union Coop has revealed that the completion rate of its commercial centre project in the Al-Bada'a area, Dubai, which costs nearly 40 million, has reached about 20 percent.

The project comes from Union Coop’s endeavour to achieve one of its most important strategic goals, which is the strategic expansion and increasing its outreach to serve members of society and shareholders, and contribute to obtaining a unique shopping experience.

Union Coop plans to achieve this objective in general by deploying branches with international level specifications, while raising the strategic inventory stock of the emirate in particular and the country in general by 7 percent.

Commenting on the project, Khalid Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of Union Coop, said, "Union Coop is continuing with its plans to support rapid expansion and proliferation, to achieve the highest levels of benefits for the shareholders and provide the best offers for products at competitive prices for the members of the community."

He noted that Union Coop plans to expand to other emirates such as Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Northern Emirates as well in the coming years.

The completion of the project is expected to be in January 2021.

