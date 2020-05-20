UrduPoint.com
Union Coop Launches Drive-through Shopping Service

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 05:45 PM

Union Coop launches drive-through shopping service

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2020) Union Coop, the largest Consumer Cooperative in the UAE, has launched a new drive-through shopping service that allows consumers to shop from their vehicle, at Mirdif branch in Etihad Mall, first of its kind shopping service in the middle East.

Commenting on this, Khalid Humaid bin Diban Al Falasi, CEO of Union Coop, said, "Based on the current and rapid developments witnessed by the world and the retail market in particular, Union Coop decided to implement this exceptional and new idea that contributes to increasing options for shopping methods for the community members and Union Coop consumers."

He added that, "We offer tradition shopping service in the showrooms, the shopper valet service, online shopping in addition to shopping from the vehicle in Mirdif branch," indicating that the new service offers more than 130 basic food and Non-Food products.

Explaining the shopping mechanism, Al Falasi clarified that in his private vehicle, the consumer enters the designated area in the parking of Etihad Mall, and is served by service staff without the need to get out of the vehicle, after which the value of products can be paid in various ways such as Cash, Debit/Credit Cards and Al Afdhal Card.

He added that consumers can use their Tamayaz card to earn and redeem loyalty points as well, in addition to adding the shareholder numbers to the purchases.

The working hours of the Drive-thru shopping is the same as that of the Mirdif branch.

