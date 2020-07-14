Union of OIC News Agencies hails Emirates Mars Mission

(@FahadShabbir)

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2020) Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, the Executive Director of the Emirates News Agencies, WAM, has underlined the significant role played by the media industry in accelerating economic growth and driving investments by effectively contributing to the economic decision making process.

He made the remarks as he participated today at the first edition of the Virtual Media Forum, held under the theme "The OIC and its Organs after the Coronavirus Crisis" by the Union of OIC News Agencies, UNA.

The Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen was the main guest of the Virtual Media Forum on Tuesday, in the presence of the permanent representatives of OIC Member States, and directors of news agencies and media organisations in the Islamic countries.

The Forum discussed the OIC roles, tasks, and sustainable development programms and projects in Member States, as well as the plans to reform the pan-Islamic body and its organs, in light of the outcomes of the two brainstorming sessions on the comprehensive reform of the OIC, the repercussions of the COVID-19 crisis, the OIC's mechanisms to enhance cooperation between Muslim peoples, in addition to the OIC's vision in dealing with Islamophobia and extremist ideology.

Addressing the forum, Al Rayssi highlighted the importance of continuing to invest in developing an advanced infrastructure based on AI and other forms of cutting edge technologies, being a key driver of the all-embracing development drive adopted by the Islamic world to deliver the future and forge more innovative solutions to the challenges besetting all countries of the world.

He underscored the efforts made by the UNA in addressing the enormous challenges triggered off by the coronavirus health crisis and the news agencies' role in enhancing public awareness of the repercussions of the pandemic.

Al Rayssi shed light during his remarks on the Emirates Mars Mission, the first of its kind to the Red Planet by any West Asian, Arab or Muslim majority country.

Addressing the forum, Al-Othaimeen described the UAE's Hope Probe as a milestone that not only the UAE should be proud of but rather the entire Islamic world, expressing his deep appreciation of the UAE's efforts to accelerate the R&D efforts for the higher good of humanity at large.

He extended thanks to the sincere efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, the Chairman of the OIC Summit, for his support of the OIC in its tremendous efforts under the exceptional circumstances the Islamic world is going through due to the coronavirus crisis.