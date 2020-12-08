Union of OIC News Agencies organises workshop on digital media initiatives to confront epidemics

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2020) The Union of OIC news Agencies, UNA-OIC, is launching a series of virtual workshops on "Digital Media Initiatives to Confront Epidemics and Disasters" for media professionals in member agencies and various media outlets.

UNA Acting Director-General Ahmad bin Abdullah Al Qarni said, "The workshops, to be administered by a group of international media experts, aim to empower media professionals with digital media skills through modern applications in various circumstances to produce innovative audiovisual content.

He added that the first edition of the workshops will be organised in cooperation with the Azerbaijani News Agency, AZERTAC, under the theme "Skills of Digital Content Production" on 16 December 2020 and will be conducted in English.

Al Qarni pointed out that the workshop falls within the outcome of the Union's Virtual Media Forum held on 16 May 2020, under the patronage of Saudi Acting Media Minister, Chairman of the UNA Executive Council Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi. The Forum saw the launch of the UNA Training Programme that aims to develop the capabilities of 2,200 media workers in the OIC Member States.