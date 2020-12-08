UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Union Of OIC News Agencies Organises Workshop On Digital Media Initiatives To Confront Epidemics

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 04:15 PM

Union of OIC News Agencies organises workshop on digital media initiatives to confront epidemics

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2020) The Union of OIC news Agencies, UNA-OIC, is launching a series of virtual workshops on "Digital Media Initiatives to Confront Epidemics and Disasters" for media professionals in member agencies and various media outlets.

UNA Acting Director-General Ahmad bin Abdullah Al Qarni said, "The workshops, to be administered by a group of international media experts, aim to empower media professionals with digital media skills through modern applications in various circumstances to produce innovative audiovisual content.

He added that the first edition of the workshops will be organised in cooperation with the Azerbaijani News Agency, AZERTAC, under the theme "Skills of Digital Content Production" on 16 December 2020 and will be conducted in English.

Al Qarni pointed out that the workshop falls within the outcome of the Union's Virtual Media Forum held on 16 May 2020, under the patronage of Saudi Acting Media Minister, Chairman of the UNA Executive Council Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi. The Forum saw the launch of the UNA Training Programme that aims to develop the capabilities of 2,200 media workers in the OIC Member States.

Related Topics

Saudi May December 2020 Media OIC

Recent Stories

Rashid Latif sacked from PTV Sports along with sev ..

14 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council receives Italy manager Mancin ..

34 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,260 new COVID-19 cases, 584 recove ..

34 minutes ago

Woman official accuses KEMU VC of sexual harassmen ..

60 minutes ago

China strengthens establishment of primary-level f ..

42 minutes ago

IRSA releases 84,000 cusecs water

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.