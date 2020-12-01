Union of seven emirates a historic achievement manifested into united country: Mansour bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, stated that the union of the seven emirates into one united political entity is a historic achievement manifested in one strong country with complete sovereignty, a permanent constitution, one leadership and one army, supported by distinguished legislative, regulatory, educational, health and services achievements and outstanding foreign relations.

In his statement to the Nation Shield, the UAE Armed Forces magazine, on the occasion of the UAE’s 49th National Day, Sheikh Mansour said that due to the wisdom and determination of the Founding Leaders and the participation of its citizens, the country has achieved significant progress, enhanced its people’s living standards, and achieved prosperity, happiness and quality of life.

"On this glorious day marking the 49th anniversary of the union of our country and its establishment, I am proud to congratulate President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who has led the journey of our nation, which is continuing its renaissance started by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the Founding Fathers.

I extend my greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates," he added.

"We are continuing the journey started by our Founding Fathers, with their vision and strong will. Today, we have adopted a national development strategy for the next fifty years aimed at consolidating the readiness of the country and its community, through drafting future policies, legislation and systems, and investing in the knowledge, industrial and advanced technology sectors. We are preparing the country to confront rapidly changing political, economic and social developments, and we are planning to turn future challenges to a driving force and fruitful opportunities by improving our capacities," he continued.

"On the anniversary of this glorious day, we reiterate our loyalty to our leadership, and we pledge to devote ourselves to serve the country, defend and deter its enemies, and protect the spirit of the Union," he said in conclusion.