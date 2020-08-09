Union Properties completes Strategic Blue Print and prepares to launch Motor City Hills

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2020) Union Properties PJSC, the main developer of Dubai Motor City, has announced the completion of its three-year Strategic Blue-Print Plan, which includes the initial plans to launch its new project, Motor City Hills.

Motor City Hills will cover approximately 2.9 Million sq ft. The project, which overlooks Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and is adjacent to the first race track in the emirate of Dubai, entitled Dubai Autodrome, will include 195 residential Villas, 490 townhouses and six commercial properties.

Khalifa Al Hammadi, Chairman of Union Properties, said, "We are excited to roll out our new plans, with many aspirational and innovative products to introduce to the market. We want to continue to be a pioneer in the real estate industry, with products suitable for all customer and investor categories."

Union Properties has launched numerous projects and completed more than 60,000 units in recent years, including OIA Residence and Uptown in Motor City, Index Tower and the Ritz Carton in DIFC and the Green Community in DIP, along with Uptown Mirdiff.