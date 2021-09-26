Union Properties Launches Phase 1 Of AED 500 Million 'Motor City Hills’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2021) Union Properties PJSC has signed an investment agreement with leading real estate company AQUA Properties to launch "Motor City Hills" in Motor City.

This will be a unique project, the first of its kind in the region. Phase 1 of the project consists of 415 three-story townhouse villas with an area of up to 3,000 square feet (sq ft), and include 4 bedrooms. Aqua Properties will play an exclusive role in the marketing and sales operations.

The project is ideally located on land owned by Union Properties PJSC in the heart of Motor City, located near to the most prosperous commercial district in Motor City, which will include two types of villas, ranging between 2,500 to 3,000 sq ft, consisting of 4 en-suite bedrooms, including maids’ room. The project is designed as a residential project to accommodate family needs according to the highest standards and specifications. The project features a vibrant and spacious space combined with an array of exciting communal amenities, such as swimming pools, green playgrounds and children's play areas.

Motor City Hills is ideally located in the heart of Motor City, which offers easy access to major roads, such as Hessa Street, Umm Suqeim Street and Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road. It is roughly a 20-minute drive from the bustling city areas, such as Downtown Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, and Dubai Marina.

Commenting on the project, Ali Tumbi, the founder of Aqua Properties, said, "We are very excited about this new project, consisting of uniquely designed three-story townhouses, as we have seen a change in the demand for the type of real estate during the last period as a result of the pandemic shifting to Villas and townhouses. This community will target mid-income residents who wish to live in a vibrant and fully developed community, such as Motor City, which already includes shops, schools, and hospitals, creating an integrated family-oriented community."

The completion of the first phase is expected in August 2024.