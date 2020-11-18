UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 01:15 PM

Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant reaches 80% power as Power Ascension Testing continues

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2020) Nawah Energy Company, the Joint Venture nuclear operations and maintenance subsidiary and Korea Electric Power Corporation, KEPCO, announced today that the reactor of Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant has achieved 80 percent of the Unit 1 reactor’s rated capacity power.

The milestone is an important step in the ongoing Power Ascension Testing, PAT, of Unit 1, which involves slowly raising the reactor power levels while collecting data and tuning control and safety systems.

Throughout this process, the systems of Unit 1 are monitored and tested to ensure their compliance with national regulatory requirements and the highest international standards of safety, quality, security and reliability.

The PAT is being conducted under the oversight of the UAE’s independent nuclear regulator, the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, FANR, which has conducted more than 280 inspections since the start of Barakah’s development.

These national reviews have been supported by more than 40 assessments and peer reviews by the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, and World Association of Nuclear Operators, WANO.

Nawah’s operations team at Unit 1 are now working to increase the plant’s electricity production to 100 percent capacity, marking the final stage of PAT. Following the achievement of 100 percent power, Unit 1 will be gradually shut down to enable the commencement of a Check Outage.

During the Check Outage, which takes place over a period of several months, Unit 1’s systems will be carefully examined, and any planned or corrective maintenance will be performed to ensure its safety, reliability and security prior to the commencement of commercial operations.

The Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, located in the Al Dhafra region of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, is the cornerstone of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme, which adheres to the highest international standards of safety, security, quality, transparency, and non-proliferation.

Through its role as the operator of the plant, Nawah is committed to ensuring the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is operated in line with all regulatory requirements and in full cooperation and collaboration with all relevant local, regional, and international stakeholders.

