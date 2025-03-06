United Arab Bank Holds General Assembly Meeting
Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2025 | 06:00 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) United Arab Bank PJSC today held its Annual General Assembly meeting at its Headquarters in the Emirate of Sharjah.
The meeting was chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the board of Directors, and attended by members of the Board of Directors, shareholders, senior management, external auditors, and representatives of regulatory authorities.
The General Assembly discussed and approved all items on the agenda. It also ratified all ordinary and extraordinary resolutions set forth in the meeting, including the approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, and the Board’s recommendation to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) as the external auditors for the fiscal year 2025.
Additionally, the General Assembly approved the Board of Directors' proposal to increase the bank's capital through issue of rights shares amounting up to AED1,031,275,325.
This step aims to strengthen the bank's financial position and enhance its capabilities to meet future requirements. The subscription rights will be offered after obtaining the necessary approvals from the relevant regulatory authorities.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal bin Sultan Al Qasimi stated, "We take immense pride in the Bank’s outstanding financial performance in 2024. UAB’s strong performance is a testament to the success of our growth strategy, resilience in our core business and reinforces our unwavering commitment to delivering long-term value to our shareholders. Our relentless focus on digitisation and transformative innovation is reshaping the future of banking, enhancing our digital capabilities and operational excellence, and driving continuous progress in efficiency and customer value.”
The meeting was managed by Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) under a Registrar Agreement that the Bank has signed with ADX.
Recent Stories
United Arab Bank holds general assembly meeting
Talabat UAE enables users to donate to Fathers’ Endowment campaign via smart a ..
Ras Al Khaimah Government completes US$1 billion sukuk issuance
MoHAP brings together experts, specialists to discuss future of healthcare workf ..
Emirati businessman contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways partner to launch New Abu Dhabi Pass
Renewable generation in Middle East forecast to grow by approximately 14% per ye ..
FIFA sets Club World Cup prize money at $1 billion
Ajman records AED9.655 billion in construction contracts in 2024
UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to Trofeo Laigueglia victory
DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..
DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
United Arab Bank holds general assembly meeting6 minutes ago
-
Talabat UAE enables users to donate to Fathers’ Endowment campaign via smart app21 minutes ago
-
Dubai WoodShow kicks off 14th April21 minutes ago
-
Ras Al Khaimah Government completes US$1 billion sukuk issuance50 minutes ago
-
MoHAP brings together experts, specialists to discuss future of healthcare workforce51 minutes ago
-
Emirati businessman contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign51 minutes ago
-
DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways partner to launch New Abu Dhabi Pass1 hour ago
-
Renewable generation in Middle East forecast to grow by approximately 14% per year during 2025-2027: ..1 hour ago
-
FIFA sets Club World Cup prize money at $1 billion2 hours ago
-
Ajman records AED9.655 billion in construction contracts in 20242 hours ago
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to Trofeo Laigueglia victory3 hours ago
-
Kuwait oil price rises to US$74.20 pb4 hours ago