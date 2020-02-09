UrduPoint.com
United Arab Bank Participates In National Career Exhibition

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 11:15 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2020) The United Arab Bank, UAB, has announced its participation in the 22nd National Career Exhibition, currently undertaking at the Expo Centre Sharjah, aimed at attracting qualified national cadres and talents to fill administrative and leadership positions in various departments in the bank.

The UAB said its participation in the exhibition comes in line with its relentless efforts to support the Emiratisation strategy, develop national cadres and sharpen their capabilities through specialised training programmes.

Commenting on the occasion, Ahmad Abu Eideh, CEO of UAB, said: "The United Arab Bank has a proven track record of achievements in building and developing Emirati cadres in the banking sector and since Emiratization is an essential part of our strategy, we are focusing on hiring national talents and promoting their capabilities through specialised training programmes and practical training courses.

Abu Eideh affirmed that the National Career Exhibition is indeed an ideal opportunity to meet talented Emiratis and discuss with them potential opportunities at the bank. "We want to engage them in forging a promising future for the UAB, which has been able to score 101 points in the Emiratization of jobs as assigned to by the UAE Central Bank," he added.

For her part, Rehab Khalaf, Chief Human Capital Officer, said that the bank has launched several constructive initiative to build capable Emirati cadres including the Reyadah programme for fresh graduate staff with bachelor degrees.

