United Arab Bank Successfully Raises AED1.03 Billion Through Rights Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 12:15 AM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) United Arab Bank (UAB), listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announced the successful completion of its capital increase, which ended on July 29, 2025.

The Rights Issue raised AED1,031 billion increasing the Bank’s issued capital from AED2,062 billion to AED3,093 billion. The newly issued shares were priced at AED 1 per share. All necessary regulatory approvals have been obtained for this transaction.

The Rights Issue was oversubscribed, underscoring UAB’s robust fundamentals and strong performance as a result of the diligent execution of its turnaround strategy. United Arab Bank intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Rights Issue to strengthen its capital base and to support future growth of the business of the Bank.

Commenting on the Rights Issue success, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal bin Sultan Al Qassimi, Chairman of the board of Directors of United Arab Bank, said, “We are deeply grateful for the trust and support of our shareholders in this Rights Issue. The strong response we have received will further strengthen our balance sheet, mark a new chapter in UAB’s progress, and reaffirm our commitment to delivering value to our shareholders. In addition, it will enhance our financial resilience, and position us to continue contributing to the UAE economy and its sustainable development agenda.

He added, “We also extend our sincere appreciation to the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and all our transaction partners whose support and collaboration were instrumental in ensuring the success of this Rights Issue.”

Commenting on the announcement, Shirish Bhide, CEO of United Arab Bank, said, “The success of the Rights Issue reflects the confidence that our shareholders have in the Bank and our future endeavours. This step represents an important milestone in strengthening UAB’s capital position and reinforces our long-term commitment to sustainable growth. The additional capital will support the next phase of our strategy, ensuring we are well-positioned to meet evolving regulatory requirements, support our clients’ needs, and deliver sustainable returns to our shareholders.”

UAB posted a net profit of AED208 million for the first half of 2025, compared to AED139 million for the same period last year, representing a 50% year-on-year increase. Total income rose by 24% year-on-year to AED374 million.

