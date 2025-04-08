United Arab Emirates Participates In Second G20 Sherpa Meeting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State and UAE G20 Sherpa, and Mahash Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to South Africa and UAE Sous Sherpa, participated in the second G20 Sherpa Meeting, which was held virtually from 3rd to 4th April.
The meeting brought together representatives from invited countries and international organisations to assess the progress achieved across various G20 Sherpa Working Groups and to outline the path forward during the South African G20 Presidency.
The UAE delegation highlighted the country’s engagements in working groups across several key priority areas, including anti-corruption, culture, education, development, women’s empowerment, artificial intelligence and the digital economy, employment, disaster risk reduction, climate, and environmental sustainability.
The UAE reaffirmed its support for the South African Presidency’s efforts and emphasised the country’s commitment to multilateral cooperation through the G20 platform.
Under the theme “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability”, South Africa extended an invitation to the UAE to participate as a guest country in the G20 process and summit in 2025. This marks the UAE’s sixth overall participation in the G20 and its fourth consecutive invitation.
The UAE has previously been part of the G20 process hosted by Brazil in 2024, India in 2023, Indonesia in 2022, Saudi Arabia in 2020, and France in 2011.
Established in 1999, the G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, bringing together the world’s largest economies to address global challenges and promote inclusive growth.
