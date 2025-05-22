- Home
- Middle East
- United Arab Emirates renews commitment to development, prosperity in Indian Ocean Region at Annual I ..
United Arab Emirates Renews Commitment To Development, Prosperity In Indian Ocean Region At Annual IORA Meeting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 01:17 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) The United Arab Emirates participated in the 24th Council of Ministers Meeting and the 27th Committee of Senior Officials meeting for the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), which were both held virtually from 20th to 21st May.
The UAE delegation was led by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs at the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
During the meetings, which were chaired by Sri Lanka and held under the theme of "A Sustainable Indian Ocean for Future Generations", the UAE highlighted its commitment to achieving sustainability goals and effectively addressing global challenges, including climate change.
Al Hajeri underlined the UAE's commitment to effective participation in multilateral organisations and to supporting the efforts of the IORA to harness the opportunities of the Indian Ocean in a sustainable manner for the comprehensive development of current and future generations.
The UAE joined IORA in 1999 and chaired the Organisation between 2019 and 2021. IORA was established in 1997 to promote regional cooperation, prosperity, and growth in the Indian Ocean region through joint action in areas such as maritime security and safety, trade and investment, fisheries management, disaster risk management, tourism and cultural exchange, academic, scientific and technological cooperation, women’s economic empowerment, and the ‘blue’ economy.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen on ..
Emirates layers on 46 additional flights for Hajj, Eid Al Adha
DMCC sees 13% growth in Singaporean companies
Ahmed bin Saeed attends graduation of 300 students from RIT-Dubai
Dubai International Holy Quran Award launches 28th edition
United Arab Emirates renews commitment to development, prosperity in Indian Ocea ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG retains lead at Giro d’Italia
ADNOC Distribution champions UAE-made products at ADNOC Oasis stores
ADNOC L&S contributes AED1 billion to UAE economy through In-Country Value in 20 ..
AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers Draw set for May 29
UAE preparatory Hajj mission departs for Saudi Arabia
SGCA dedicates 2 categories to excellence in smart communication
More Stories From Middle East
-
Modon unveils 'Muheira' first Modon freehold residential towers on Reem Island6 seconds ago
-
Dubai Financial Services Authority launches 2025 Graduate Programme10 seconds ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen on National Day15 seconds ago
-
Kuwait crude oil up $1.04 Wednesday to $66.40 pb22 seconds ago
-
Emirates layers on 46 additional flights for Hajj, Eid Al Adha26 seconds ago
-
DMCC sees 13% growth in Singaporean companies49 seconds ago
-
Ahmed bin Saeed attends graduation of 300 students from RIT-Dubai59 seconds ago
-
Dubai International Holy Quran Award launches 28th edition1 minute ago
-
United Arab Emirates renews commitment to development, prosperity in Indian Ocean Region at Annual I ..2 minutes ago
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG retains lead at Giro d’Italia2 minutes ago
-
ADNOC Distribution champions UAE-made products at ADNOC Oasis stores2 minutes ago
-
ADNOC L&S contributes AED1 billion to UAE economy through In-Country Value in 20242 minutes ago