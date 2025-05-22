Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 01:17 PM

United Arab Emirates renews commitment to development, prosperity in Indian Ocean Region at Annual IORA Meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) The United Arab Emirates participated in the 24th Council of Ministers Meeting and the 27th Committee of Senior Officials meeting for the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), which were both held virtually from 20th to 21st May.

The UAE delegation was led by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs at the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meetings, which were chaired by Sri Lanka and held under the theme of "A Sustainable Indian Ocean for Future Generations", the UAE highlighted its commitment to achieving sustainability goals and effectively addressing global challenges, including climate change.

Al Hajeri underlined the UAE's commitment to effective participation in multilateral organisations and to supporting the efforts of the IORA to harness the opportunities of the Indian Ocean in a sustainable manner for the comprehensive development of current and future generations.

The UAE joined IORA in 1999 and chaired the Organisation between 2019 and 2021. IORA was established in 1997 to promote regional cooperation, prosperity, and growth in the Indian Ocean region through joint action in areas such as maritime security and safety, trade and investment, fisheries management, disaster risk management, tourism and cultural exchange, academic, scientific and technological cooperation, women’s economic empowerment, and the ‘blue’ economy.

