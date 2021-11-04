United Arab Emirates University Alumni Award invites applications

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2021) The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has launched an award scheme to recognise graduates who have made significant contributions to the community and society.

The award will be an annual event based on applications submitted to the university’s Development and Alumni Relations Unit. The application period is open from today to 6th January, 2022.

Associate Provost for Research, Dr. Ahmed Ali Murad, serves as Chair of the Alumni Award Committee. He explained that the Alumni Award is part of the UAEU’s strategy to build partnerships with its graduated students. "The UAEU wants to recognise the distinctive, positive contribution made by graduates to their community and society. Programmes such as the UAEU Alumni Award are typical practices of leading international universities. They work to promote the university’s value and increase international recognition.

Moreover, Alumni Award Programmes reflect the culture of excellence in higher education and motivate university graduates to continue this culture in their lives and careers.

They encourage graduates to continue their professional development after graduation, and drive innovation, entrepreneurship, and scientific inquiry in their work."

Explaining the relevance of the award to the development of the UAEU, he said, "The Alumni Award places the university at the centre of a network of national and international graduates and serves as a measure of our educational success. It enables us to trace the impact of the UAEU in the lives and careers of graduates."

The Alumni Award will have 28 prizes in four categories: Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship; Community Engagement; Women’s Empowerment and Wall of Honour.

An Awards Committee will evaluate the applications against the established criteria.

A description of the award and categories is available on its website, containing guidance for applicants. The application package consists of a current CV, a summary of achievements, and letters of recommendation.

Applications should be made through the website: English: www.uaeu.ac.ae/en/alumni/ and Arabic: www.uaeu.ac.ae/ar/alumni/