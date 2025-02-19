United Arab Emirates University showcases innovative projects at IDEX

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) is showcasing its cutting-edge research at the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) to promote its role as a leading educational institution in scientific research that aligns with the UAE government’s strategic vision for the future.

Dr. Rami Beiram, Associate Provost for Research at UAEU, highlighted the university’s participation in IDEX, recognising it as a global technological and scientific platform. He emphasised that this participation encourages student and faculty researchers to expand the scope of their scientific work and showcase the latest innovative projects.

This year, the university presented various innovative projects from the College of Engineering, College of Science, and the College of Information Technology.

The first project, titled “Hybrid eVTOL Aircraft Design and Development,” displayed designs for both quadcopter and fixed-wing aircraft aimed at enabling efficient, multi-purpose air movement. The design uses fixed propellers for enhanced stability during transitions and adjustable-pitch propellers for precise control. These advanced algorithms ensure smooth and stable transitions between hovering and forward flight modes.

The second project, titled “Advanced 3D Printed Gears for Heavy Duty Vehicles to Reduce Weight and Fuel Consumption,” was presented by students Tif Abdallah Al Maqbali and Fatma Alsayegh.

The project explores the development and implementation of printed gears using advanced additive manufacturing techniques.

The third project from the College of Information Technology, titled “Strengthening Defense Security: A Holistic Approach Utilising Autonomous Vehicles to Combat Gray Zone Warfare,” focused on developing a comprehensive strategy using autonomous vehicles to address the challenges of the gray zone.

The fourth project, “Crafting Ultra-Bright MOFEDS Materials: A Breakthrough in Photoluminescent Solvent Detection,” was prepared by students Mohammed Alhassani and Ali Saif Aleissaee under the supervision of Dr. Nail Saleh and Dr. Shaikha Alneyadi from the College of Science.

The fifth project, developed by College of Science students Futaim Al Menhali, Alyazia Alkaabi, Fatima Mohammed, and Maryam Nazim, under the supervision of Dr. Abdulla Azzam Mahboob, explored the use of AI to design novel Nanobodies that can remain stable in extreme conditions and be easily stored. This research responds to potential bioterrorist attacks of viral nature, utilising Synthetic Biology to develop tools known as Pseudoviruses. These tools allow testing of Nanobodies against new mutations of viruses like the Andes virus or COVID-19.