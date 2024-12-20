Open Menu

United Nations Condemns Killing Of 3 WPF Staff Members In Sudan

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 10:15 PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, condemned the killing of three World food Programme (WFP) staff members in Sudan on 19th December, when the agency’s field office in Yabus, in Blue Nile State, was hit by aerial bombardment.

This came in a statement by UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric in which he expressed the Secretary-General's deepest condolences to the families of the victims and their WFP colleagues.

The Secretary-General condemned all attacks on UN and aid personnel and facilities, calling for a thorough investigation.

The statement said that yesterday’s incident underscores the devastating toll that Sudan’s brutal conflict is having on millions of people in need and the humanitarians trying to reach them with life-saving assistance.

The Secretary-General stated that 2024 is the deadliest year on record for aid workers in Sudan. “Yet, despite significant threats to their personal safety, they continue to do all they can to provide vital support wherever it is needed.”

The Secretary-General called on the parties to adhere to their obligations to protect civilians, including aid personnel, as well as humanitarian premises and supplies. “Attacks must not be directed against them and all feasible precautions must be taken to avoid harming them.”

After more than 20 months of conflict in Sudan, the Secretary-General once again stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire. “The United Nations will continue to back international mediation efforts and work with all relevant stakeholders to help bring an end to the war,” the statement concluded.

