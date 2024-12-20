United Nations Condemns Killing Of 3 WPF Staff Members In Sudan
Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 10:15 PM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, condemned the killing of three World food Programme (WFP) staff members in Sudan on 19th December, when the agency’s field office in Yabus, in Blue Nile State, was hit by aerial bombardment.
This came in a statement by UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric in which he expressed the Secretary-General's deepest condolences to the families of the victims and their WFP colleagues.
The Secretary-General condemned all attacks on UN and aid personnel and facilities, calling for a thorough investigation.
The statement said that yesterday’s incident underscores the devastating toll that Sudan’s brutal conflict is having on millions of people in need and the humanitarians trying to reach them with life-saving assistance.
The Secretary-General stated that 2024 is the deadliest year on record for aid workers in Sudan. “Yet, despite significant threats to their personal safety, they continue to do all they can to provide vital support wherever it is needed.”
The Secretary-General called on the parties to adhere to their obligations to protect civilians, including aid personnel, as well as humanitarian premises and supplies. “Attacks must not be directed against them and all feasible precautions must be taken to avoid harming them.”
After more than 20 months of conflict in Sudan, the Secretary-General once again stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire. “The United Nations will continue to back international mediation efforts and work with all relevant stakeholders to help bring an end to the war,” the statement concluded.
Recent Stories
United Nations condemns killing of 3 WPF staff members in Sudan
Second day of Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 marks remar ..
Brand Dubai Store celebrates work of Emirati women artists at Hatta Winter Festi ..
Fed's favored inflation gauge rises again in November
Russia central bank holds off rate hike after criticism
Dubai Culture announces 4th Hatta Cultural Nights programme
Permanent Committee for Human Rights welcomes statement by UN Special Rapport ..
‘Investopia Tokyo’ explores investment, financing opportunities in Japanese ..
Back with a Bang: Nescafé Basement Returns for Season 6! A Fresh Stage for Emer ..
DC reviews KPIs implementation
Couple injured in gas explosion in house
DC reviews steps for celebration of Quaid-e-Azam Day
More Stories From Middle East
-
United Nations condemns killing of 3 WPF staff members in Sudan5 minutes ago
-
Second day of Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 marks remarkable attendance19 minutes ago
-
Brand Dubai Store celebrates work of Emirati women artists at Hatta Winter Festival20 minutes ago
-
Dubai Culture announces 4th Hatta Cultural Nights programme2 hours ago
-
Permanent Committee for Human Rights welcomes statement by UN Special Rapporteur on Violence Agai ..2 hours ago
-
‘Investopia Tokyo’ explores investment, financing opportunities in Japanese markets2 hours ago
-
Air Arabia starts flights to Vienna2 hours ago
-
Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s year-end board meeting for 20242 hours ago
-
Israeli settlers set mosque on fire in occupied West Bank3 hours ago
-
MoHRE declares 1 January 2025 as paid holiday for private sector employees4 hours ago
-
European Commission disburses additional €10 million payment to UNRWA4 hours ago
-
EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pearl aquaculture project4 hours ago