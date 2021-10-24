United Nations observes the 76th anniversary at Expo 2020 in Dubai

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2021) The United Nations will observe today the "Honor Day" at Expo 2020 in Dubai.

United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed will join the ceremony in person and deliver opening remarks. Ms. Mohammed will join dignitaries from the Government of the United Arab Emirates and Expo leadership, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations at Expo Maher Nasser, the UN Resident Coordinator in the UAE Dena Assaf, UN Country Team leadership, the diplomatic community and representatives of national pavilions in commemorating the 76th anniversary of the United Nations.

"We mark 76 years of hope creation, solidarity and working together to overcome common challenges. Challenges that have grown and multiplied with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, rising inequality and the climate emergency. As the challenges rise, so has our level of determination to work together to create a better future. A future that Expo 2020 explores: keeping the promise of the Sustainable Development Goals for people and planet," said UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed.

The official ceremony will start on the Stage of Nations in Al Wasl Dome. In addition to welcoming and open remarks, the ceremony will feature a cultural performance by the Emirates Youth Symphony Orchestra (EYSO).

"The UAE has always been a supporter of the United Nations’ global, regional and local efforts. We are happy to have the opportunity to celebrate this special day with the world from Expo 2020 Dubai, which only deepens our strong relationship with the UAE government as we continue to work together to realize our shared vision of a better world for all," said Dena Assaf, the UN Resident Coordinator for the UAE and Deputy Commissioner-General for Expo2020 Dubai.

As part of the UN Day celebrations across the site of Expo 2020, visitors are encouraged to visit the UN Hub, which is in the Mission Possible-Opportunity Pavilion, to discover a unique depiction of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) through artworks of local and international artists. Additionally, an outdoor photo exhibition titled "#TheWorldWeWant", will display curated photographs from more than 50,000 images from over 130 countries, expressing hopes and dreams for the future.

The Emirates Youth Symphony Orchestra will also be performing for the public, a special "Hymn to the United Nations", which was composed 50 years ago by legendary cellist, composer and conductor Pablo Casals to commemorate the work of the United Nations on 24 October, 1971.

"Our presence at Expo 2020 offers the opportunity to build awareness about and support for the SDGs, the importance of individual actions, solidarity, hope and engagement. To build a world in which everyone thrives in peace, dignity and equality on a healthy planet, we need to work together," said Maher Nasser, Commissioner-General of the UN at Expo 2020.

Audiences from all over the world can virtually join the Honor Day ceremony, which will be livestreamed across the UN YouTube channel and UN Web tv.

United Nations Day is observed on Sunday, 24 October, annually; it marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter. With the ratification of the UN Charter, the UN’s founding document, the United Nations officially came into being. UN Day offers the opportunity to amplify our common agenda and reaffirm the purposes and principles of the UN Charter that have guided us for the past 76 years.