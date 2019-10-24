United Nations to have dedicated pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2019) The United Nations will have a dedicated pavilion at next year’s World Expo in Dubai under the theme, ‘We the Peoples: Shaping Our Future Together’, as part of the commemoration of its 75th anniversary.

Following the announcement by the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that year 2020’s commemoration would feature worldwide youth-driven conversations on the role of global cooperation in building the future the world wants and deserves, the United Nations’ participation at Expo provides an opportunity to reach millions of visitors, in person and in virtual space, to inspire engagement in and around Agenda 2030 and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

The theme of the pavilion was announced by Maher Nasser, Commissioner-General of the United Nations at Expo 2020 Dubai. It connects the opening words of the Charter of the United Nations adopted in 1945, ‘We the Peoples’, with the 75th-anniversary theme of ‘Shaping Our Future Together’.

"We are very grateful to the Government and people of the UAE, and the organisers, for the opportunity to be part of Expo 2020 and for the generous support provided," said Nasser.

He added that the United Nations has received excellent support from the UAE and Expo 2020 to participate, including the provision of a ready-built, dedicated pavilion as part of Expo 2020’s ‘one nation, one pavilion’ policy.

The pavilion will be organised around a central, programmable space for events, presentations, discussions and meetings, and will be surrounded by exhibits that tell not only the stories and achievements of the United Nations including its agencies, funds and programmes, but above all of the people who benefit from the United Nations’ work.

Curated in a way to inspire many new advocates to connect more closely with the United Nations, it will reveal and shine a light on a UN that is open and accessible, listening to the voices of all and of young people in particular.