United Nations: UAE Prioritises Gender Balance, Women's Empowerment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 09:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) Reem Alsalem, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls, said that gender balance and equality between men and women are top priorities for the UAE.

“This steadfast and clear approach enjoys the full support of the country's leadership, government, citizens, and residents," she said in statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of a press conference held today at the conclusion of her official visit to the UAE.

Alsalem highlighted that the UAE's programmes and policies are designed to empower women and promote their active participation across all sectors.

She further emphasised that the UAE has accomplished significant milestones in this area, creating a solid foundation for continued progress in women's empowerment, reinforcing their role in society, and ensuring the support and protection of girls from violence.

Alsalem stated that this visit marks the sixth she has undertaken to various countries to examine their policies on protecting women and girls. She emphasised that her official visit to the UAE was among the most organised and cooperative, with her numerous meeting requests being accommodated and the programme being executed with great flexibility and ease.

During the press conference held in Abu Dhabi, Alsalem highlighted the significant progress the UAE has made in fulfilling its international commitments to protect and promote women's rights.

She expressed her deep gratitude to the UAE government for inviting her to undertake this official visit, emphasising that it was one of the best visits she has conducted since assuming her role as the United Nations Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls.

She noted that the UAE has shown remarkable progress in advancing women's rights and supporting their participation across all sectors, including politics and the economy.

She added that the UAE ranked 7th globally and 1st regionally in the United Nations Gender Equality Index for 2024. Additionally, the UAE received an exceptional score of 82.5 out of 100 from the World Bank in 2023 for ensuring women's rights, reflecting the country's strong commitment to this area.

Alsalem highlighted that the UAE's constitution guarantees equality for all before the law and upholds social justice and equal opportunities. Over the years, the UAE has launched numerous initiatives and projects to promote gender balance, empower women, strengthen family values, and address violations against women and girls.

During the press conference, she pointed out the presence of a positive legal framework for children's rights in the UAE, including the "Federal Law on Child Rights Law (Wadeema)" which provides protection for all children from abuse, neglect, exploitation, and mistreatment.

She added that the UAE has worked to enhance women's political empowerment, notably by increasing women's representation in the Federal National Council to 50% and establishing the UAE Gender Balance Council.

She also acknowledged the significant role played by institutions such as the General Women's Union and the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood in supporting and empowering women and girls and raising their awareness. She praised various programmes and activities aimed at supporting girls who are victims of violence.

She commended the UAE's efforts in supporting United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security, highlighting the launch of the 'Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Peace and Security Initiative' in 2019 as part of the UAE's role in advancing the global Women, Peace, and Security agenda.

