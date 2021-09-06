United States condemns Houthi latest missile attack against Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2021) The United States has condemned the latest Houthi missile attack against Saudi Arabia that struck the Eastern Province on 4th September, injuring two children and damaging several homes.

"This is completely unacceptable," Antony J.

Blinken, Secretary of State said in a statement, adding that these attacks threaten the lives of the Kingdom's residents.

"We once again urge the Houthis to agree to a comprehensive ceasefire immediately and to stop these cross-border attacks and attacks inside of Yemen, particularly their offensive on Marib, which is exacerbating the humanitarian crisis and prolonging the conflict. The Houthis must begin working toward a peaceful, diplomatic solution under UN auspices to end this conflict," he concluded.