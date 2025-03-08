Open Menu

'United States Holds Significant, Undeniable Role In Shaping International Diplomacy, Conflict Resolution,' Says Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2025 | 12:33 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 7th March, 2025 (WAM) – The United States, as a global superpower, holds a significant and undeniable role in shaping international diplomacy and conflict resolution, Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chair of Hedayah Centre, and the Defence Commission of the UAE Federal National Council's Internal and External Relations Committee, told Newsweek. "It is a reality of the world order that no serious peace initiative can afford to overlook."

"The current global system is built on the engagement of powerful nations, and the U.S. remains a central pillar within that structure," he said. "Whether one agrees with its policies or not, its influence in global affairs is an established fact—one that must be acknowledged, respected, and strategically navigated.

"

He argued that a sustainable path forward would have to take into account the region's "intimate understanding of the roots of the conflict and the complexities that shape its trajectory," while also recognising the definitive sway the U.S. holds.

"Any sustainable peace plan must be informed by this local expertise while also recognizing that, without U.S. engagement, no initiative can gain the necessary traction to succeed," Al Nuaimi said. "Even the most well-conceived regional plan would struggle to be effective without broader international backing."

