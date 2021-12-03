UrduPoint.com

United States Of America Congratulates UAE People On The Golden Jubilee

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 01:00 PM

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Dec, 2021) The United States of America conveyed its warm wishes to the people of the United Arab Emirates on the occasion of the country's Golden Jubilee.

''We have enjoyed an enduring partnership through the last fifty years. It is one built on economic ties, innovation, people-to-people exchanges, and a commitment to regional security and stability. I commend the United Arab Emirates for the historic cooperation with Israel forged over the past year through the Abraham Accords,'' said Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, in a press statement.

'' I also congratulate you on the success of Expo 2020 Dubai, and our partnership to deliver programs at the USA Pavilion to showcase American culture, commerce, and innovation.

'' '' We look forward to working with the UAE on shared global priorities during your tenure on the UN Security Council and the UN Human Rights Council, and advancing our joint efforts to combat climate change and food insecurity. We appreciate the UAE’s generous and ongoing support for Americans, Afghans, and others transiting from Afghanistan to escape harm’s way,'' he added.

''May you enjoy continued peace and prosperity during your 50th Anniversary National Day celebration,'' said the US Secretary of State in conclusion.

