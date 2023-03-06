United suffer humiliating 7-0 drubbing from rejuvenated Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2023) Liverpool ground Manchester United's bandwagon to a humiliating standstill with a 7-0 drubbing of their arch-rivals at Anfield on Sunday, with Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, and Mohamed Salah all scoring twice to bolster their Premier League top-four prospects.

A week after a resurgent United won their first trophy since 2017 by lifting the League Cup, and amid talk of a title challenge, they were blown out either side of half-time by Liverpool, who achieved their largest ever margin of victory in the fixture.

United had appeared the better side for 43 minutes before Gakpo's superb finish from Liverpool's first shot on goal gave the hosts a halftime lead.

Within five minutes of the restart, Nunez made it 2-0 with a header after some comical United defending, before a blistering Liverpool counter-attack led by Salah resulted in Gakpo finishing in style for 3-0.

Salah got in on the act in the 66th minute with a clinical goal, and Nunez then sent a header past a clueless David De Gea in the 75th.

Salah then exacerbated United's wounds by scoring a record 129th Premier League goal for the club, before Roberto Firmino made it seven.