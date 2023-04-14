UrduPoint.com

Universities Climate Network Launched To Support Youth-focused Objectives Of COP28 UAE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2023 | 01:45 PM

Universities Climate Network launched to support youth-focused objectives of COP28 UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2023) The Universities Climate Network (UCN), a network of universities and higher education institutions in the UAE chaired by NYU Abu Dhabi, has been launched to encourage youth engagement in the country in the lead up to COP28, the UN Climate Conference to be held later this year in Dubai.

The UCN is comprised of 12 UAE-based institutions, including the American University of Sharjah, Anwar Gargash Diplomatic academy, Higher Colleges of Technology, Khalifa University, Masdar Institute, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities, National Defence College, NYU Abu Dhabi, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates University, and Zayed University.

Amb. Majid Al Suwaidi, Director-General and Special Representative of COP28 UAE, commented, “The Universities Climate Network will support our goal of creating a more inclusive and participatory environment for young people to be leaders in climate action.

"Continuing the positive legacy established at previous COPs, the Universities Climate Network will mobilise young people through meaningful dialogue and amplify the efforts of the COP28 Presidency including Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 President-designate, our Youth Climate Champion, Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, COP28 Youth Climate Champion and Razan Al Mubarak, COP28 UAE UN Climate Change High-Level Champion.

"Incubators of the next generation, universities play a key role in nurturing innovation and providing young voices platforms to express their views and to contribute to policy shaping discussions that are most important to their needs.”

The UCN’s inaugural activation, Ramadan Talks, takes place at various institutions and will welcome key speakers from the industry to discuss climate change related topics, including climate diplomacy, the hydrogen economy, urban modernity in the contemporary Gulf, and why COP28 matters, among others.

Supporting young people, in March this year, the COP28 UAE Presidency launched the 'International Youth Climate Delegate Program'. Elevating the voices, perspectives, and priorities of the global youth in the multilateral COP process, the International YCDP will select 100 youth delegates primarily from least developed countries (LDC) and small island developing states (SIDS), to participate in climate negotiations and related public-private partnership initiatives. Registrations closed on 7th April, 2023.

COP28 UAE will take place at Expo City Dubai from 30th November to 12th December, 2023. The Conference is expected to convene over 70,000 participants, including heads of state, government officials, international industry leaders, private sector representatives, academics, experts, youth, and non-state actors.

Technology United Nations Education UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Sharjah Young Lead United Arab Emirates Colombian Peso March April November December From Government Industry Ramadan

More Stories From Middle East

