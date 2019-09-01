Universities invited to present latest innovations at WETEX

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2019) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority,DEWA, has invited local and international universities to take part in the Innovation Hall, which is a key component of the 21st Water, Energy Technology and Environment Exhibition,WETEX, 2019. Under the umbrella of Green Week, the exhibition is held from 21st to 23rd October 2019, at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre held under the theme ‘At the forefront of sustainability.’ "Through the Innovation Hall at WETEX and the Dubai Solar Show, which hosts 20 universities, we support university students by displaying their ideas and innovations in areas such as sustainability, energy, water, renewable energy, gas, and oil. This supports the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to involve the youth in the development process, as they are the driving force behind creating a brighter future. At DEWA, we spare no effort in supporting the youth, empowering them to explore new opportunities, and prepare generations who are capable of spreading a culture of sustainability in society, and who are capable, creative, and pioneers in these areas," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, and Founder and Chairman of WETEX.

"Setting up an Innovation Hall for the fourth consecutive year for WETEX and Dubai Solar Show, is part of our efforts to support the National Innovation Strategy, to make the UAE one of the most innovative countries in the world. We are inspired by the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to ensure the UAE becomes a global incubator for innovation, a hub for developing solutions that are based on advanced sciences, and a platform for global partnerships to make the world a better place, for generations to come. The Innovation Hall focuses on key innovations in energy, renewable and clean energy, transportation, technology, education, health, water and space sciences.

By providing electronic kiosks for university students, we offer new specialised educational materials, share experiences and challenges, and honour Emirati innovators and the most talented innovators from around the world. The hall encourages knowledge sharing to improve Emirati skills, and highlights the creative and innovative minds of People of Determination as well as their innovations and ideas," added Al Tayer.

"The Innovation Hall is an ideal platform to involve the youth in the comprehensive sustainable development of Dubai and the UAE in line with the UAE Centennial 2071, the UAE Vision 2021 to achieve sustainability, the Green Economy for Sustainable Development initiative to transform Dubai into a global hub for clean energy and green economy, and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050. We urge local and international universities to be a part of Innovation Hall to show their research in environmental science, energy, water and technology. We look forward to seeing how these universities are expanding these industries," added Al Tayer.

"The participation of universities will strengthen WETEX’s position as the world's leading exhibition in water, energy, the environment, oil and gas, renewable and clean energy. Their students’ involvement also supports cooperation, sharing, creativity and innovation, which are the most important pillars of Dubai's hosting of the World Expo 2020, and the transformation of Dubai into the smartest and happiest city in the world," concluded Al Tayer.

Over three days, the hall will feature open panel discussions to provide an overview of the most important innovations and inventions in the conventional and renewable energy sectors, such as water, environment, oil, and gas. Universities will have an important role to play in highlighting the latest scientific research in these sectors.