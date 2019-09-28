University of Balamand Dubai, UoBD, Al Mawakeb Schools and the International School of Arts and Science, ISAS sign Memorandum of Understanding, MoU

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2019) The University of Balamand Dubai, UoBD, and Academia Management Solutions International, AMSI, the governing body of the Al Mawakeb Schools and the International School of Arts and Science, ISAS, in Dubai, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, which reiterates UoBD’s commitment to providing quality education.

The MoU, which aims to promote cooperation and facilitate collaboration between the two institutions in areas of mutual interest, was signed by Dr. Walid Moubayed, CEO and Vice-Chancellor of UoBD, and AMSI school principals Mousa Chahbaz, Al Mawakeb Al Barsha, Omar Hatoum, Al Mawakeb Al Garhoud, Michael Popinchalk and Al Mawakeb Al Khawaneej, along with Muhieddine Soubra, Principal of ISAS.

Complementing UoBD’s rigorous Professional Teaching Diploma, TD, Programme, the collaboration will enable the diploma’s students to acquire hands-on teaching experience from experienced educators in AMSI schools.

The collaboration will also provide AMSI schools with a pool of qualified prospective teaching candidates who are familiar with its mission and school and classroom culture, facilitating smoother and more effective classes. The MoU is valid for three years, with the TD being reviewed yearly.

Commenting on the MoU, Dr. Moubayed said, "UoBD’s TD programme is part of our strategic vision to offer comprehensive modules that aim to achieve holistic development and effective implementation. With the education sector evolving at a rapid pace, new techniques and teaching strategies are being researched and implemented in the classroom, requiring education professionals to strengthen their portfolio and enhance their skills by acquiring specialist knowledge of the schooling system, as a vital step in their teaching careers. The programme is a pre-requisite for aspiring candidates to teach anywhere in the region, and UoBD is proud to bring its proven expertise from its Lebanon campus to the UAE."