Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2025 | 08:02 PM

University of Sharjah, ANCI sign MoU to boost innovation, research

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) The University of Sharjah has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Arab Network for Creativity and Innovation (ANCI) to enhance collaboration in the fields of creativity, innovation, and scientific research.

The agreement was signed at the University’s headquarters by Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Supreme Chairman of the Arab Network for Creativity and Innovation, and Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah.

During the signing ceremony, Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi expressed his gratitude to the University’s administration for their warm reception and commended the institution’s efforts in maintaining its lead position both regionally and globally. He also praised its commitment to fostering and supporting innovation. He went on to outline the strategic vision of the Arab Network for Creativity and Innovation and its journey since its inception.

In his address to the attendees, Prof. Al Naimiy emphasised that the agreement reflects the University of Sharjah’s dedication to strengthening its role in promoting creativity and innovation across the Arab region.

Through this partnership, the University aims to create new opportunities for students and researchers, providing a comprehensive platform to develop and support creative and innovative projects that serve society and contribute to sustainable development.

The memorandum expands cooperation between the two institutions in various aspects. It paves the way for organising joint events, exchanging expertise, and providing support for creative initiatives and talented individuals from the University of Sharjah community. The agreement also includes stipulations for jointly hosting academic and training events, and conducting initiatives and programs designed to support innovators across various fields. The proposed initiatives will feature competitions, awards, and collaboration on issues related to intellectual property rights, trademark registration, and patent protection through Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG-Global).

The signing ceremony was attended by senior officials from both institutions.

