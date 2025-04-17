University Of Sharjah, Australian Embassy Dicuss Academic Collaboration
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 04:30 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) The University of Sharjah (UoS) recently hosted a high-level delegation from the Australian Embassy in the UAE to explore avenues for collaboration in higher education and research between UoS and Australian academic institutions.
The delegation was led by Radwan Jadwat, Australian Ambassador to the UAE, accompanied by Andrew Feng, Second Secretary at the Australian Embassy.
They were warmly received by Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the UoS, along with senior university officials including Prof. Youssef Haik, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs; Prof. Maamar Bettayeb, Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Studies; Dr. Salah Taher Al-Haj, Vice Chancellor for Community Affairs; Prof.
Abdelaziz Soufyane, Director of the International Relations Office; and Dr. Masoud Idris, Director of the Sharjah International Foundation for the History of Science at UoS.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed enhancing cooperation in higher education and research. Key topics included opportunities for student and academic exchange programmes between the University of Sharjah and Australian universities, as well as joint initiatives in cutting-edge research.
The delegation also toured several university facilities, including the Sharjah academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences, and Technology, where they were introduced to some of the institution’s most notable academic and research achievements.
