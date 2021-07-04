UrduPoint.com
University Of Sharjah Celebrates Graduation Of 880 Students

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 07:00 PM

University of Sharjah celebrates graduation of 880 students

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2021) Under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, the university celebrated the graduation of 880 students from numerous faculties.

The graduates comprised bachelor’s degree and diploma holders from the spring and summer terms of the 2019/2020 academic year, as well as bachelor’s degree holders from the spring term of the 2020/2021 academic year.

The graduates who attended the event were spread out among five groups, as part of the precautionary health measures adopted by the university.

In his recorded speech, Professor Hamid Naimiy, Chancellor of the University, urged the graduates to have faith in their education and academic skills, progress in their careers. He highlighted the prominent local, regional and international stature of the university. He also called upon graduates to have confidence in themselves and their knowledge.

