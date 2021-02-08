University of Sharjah, Dubai Foundation for Women and Children enhance cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2021) The University of Sharjah has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children with the aim of strengthening cooperation to achieve their goals and exchange of knowledge and skills.

Prof. Maamar Bettayeb, Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Studies, signed the MoU along with Sheikha Saeed Al Mansoori, Acting Director-General of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children.

During the signing of the MoU, Prof. Bettayeb shared that the university is working within its current strategic plan, which was developed following the directives of its president, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. It calls for extending bridges of cooperation with institutions to serve and develop the local community.

Prof. Bettayeb then highlighted the university's activities in the field of applied scientific research that work to serve and develop society, especially in the field of humanities and social sciences through research projects and studies, training and development, and rehabilitation services.

On this occasion, Al Mansouri stated that this agreement implements common strategic goals by building an effective partnership. She added that the foundation is keen to promote a culture of cooperation with various institutions, departments, and agencies in the UAE in line with recent developments. This MoU works in support of that vision, she added.

The MoU calls for strengthening the bonds of cooperation between the two parties in many areas, including facilitating the work of researchers, preparing programmes, conducting research and field studies and offers prizes for scientific research.

It also calls for cooperation in the field of research consultations for the family, children and women, and the exchange of experiences through participation in training courses, specialised workshops, awareness lectures, events, and scientific research conferences. This will build capacities and raise the competencies of workers on both sides, as well as attract and support graduate students at the university to prepare projects, research and studies within the goals of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children.